3M (MMM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M updated its FY 2019 guidance to $9.25-9.75 EPS.

MMM opened at $190.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $176.87 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.09.

In other 3M news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.34, for a total transaction of $942,472.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,783,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $1,218,214.14. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 268,188 shares in the company, valued at $55,724,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,682. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

