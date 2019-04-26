3M (MMM) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, reiterated a sell rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.42.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $191.67. 4,340,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $176.87 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul A. Keel sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.14, for a total transaction of $1,873,907.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,012.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,699,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 230,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,091,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,682. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

