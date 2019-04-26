3M (MMM) Given a $184.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM) has been given a $184.00 price target by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.42.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $190.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,502,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,644. 3M has a 52-week low of $176.87 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $1,218,214.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 268,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,724,102.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joaquin Delgado sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.30, for a total transaction of $1,015,148.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,682. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in 3M by 17,350.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,897,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 26,742,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $918,305,000. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in 3M by 20,703.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,672,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,435,433,000 after buying an additional 1,152,714 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 2,768.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,258,000 after buying an additional 558,486 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

