3M (MMM) Given a $184.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM) has been given a $184.00 price target by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.42.
Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $190.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,502,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,644. 3M has a 52-week low of $176.87 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
In related news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $1,218,214.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 268,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,724,102.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joaquin Delgado sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.30, for a total transaction of $1,015,148.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,682. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in 3M by 17,350.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,897,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 26,742,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $918,305,000. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in 3M by 20,703.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,672,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,435,433,000 after buying an additional 1,152,714 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 2,768.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,258,000 after buying an additional 558,486 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
