$301.13 Million in Sales Expected for Apergy Corp (APY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) will report $301.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apergy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.40 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apergy will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apergy.

Get Apergy alerts:

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Apergy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APY. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.03 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Johnson Rice raised Apergy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised Apergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.73.

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $37,300.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,128 shares of company stock valued at $47,064 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Apergy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Apergy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apergy by 583.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Apergy by 2,643.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 837,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 806,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Apergy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APY traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $39.98. 363,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,974. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76. Apergy has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $46.11.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apergy (APY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.