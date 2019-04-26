3,000 Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Acquired by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $118.23 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $77.09 and a 1-year high of $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $127,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $226,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,786.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 867,382 shares of company stock worth $109,265,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.84 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.89.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

