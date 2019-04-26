$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report $3.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.16 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $16.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.07 billion to $21.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

NYSE OXY opened at $61.84 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 355.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 190,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,637,000 after buying an additional 148,557 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $6,329,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,751,000 after purchasing an additional 83,529 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32,173.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 413,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 412,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,166.1% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

