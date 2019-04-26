$3.70 Million in Sales Expected for Cellectis SA (CLLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce sales of $3.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $510,000.00 and the highest is $8.00 million. Cellectis reported sales of $8.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $25.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.04 million to $40.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $69.60 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $115.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 362.48% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLLS. BidaskClub cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cellectis from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $811.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cellectis by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Cellectis by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

