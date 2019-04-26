2,562 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 181.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 41.4% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.46.

Shares of NVDA opened at $186.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,029 shares of company stock worth $3,678,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

