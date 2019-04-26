2,560 Shares in Fiserv Inc (FISV) Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Fiserv by 6.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 463,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,192,000 after buying an additional 28,102 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Fiserv by 12.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 128,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Fiserv by 106.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 209,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 94.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $86.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $68.43 and a 12 month high of $91.19.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,704,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,146 shares in the company, valued at $33,329,550.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $948,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,912 shares of company stock valued at $13,389,571. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Edward Jones downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “2,560 Shares in Fiserv Inc (FISV) Acquired by Carlson Capital Management” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/2560-shares-in-fiserv-inc-fisv-acquired-by-carlson-capital-management.html.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.