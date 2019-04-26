$217.47 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report sales of $217.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.15 million to $222.10 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $209.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $944.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $934.44 million to $955.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $963.88 million, with estimates ranging from $948.24 million to $978.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.40.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $77.75 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $42,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,113 shares of company stock valued at $89,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3,402.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

