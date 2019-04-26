15,200 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,200 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Electronic Arts by 7,694.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,624,704 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $114,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $620,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $2,987,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,003. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $107.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Electronic Arts to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

EA traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,509. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

