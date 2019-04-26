$128.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) to announce sales of $128.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.00 million and the lowest is $126.00 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $121.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $624.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $633.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $660.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.81 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 387.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 361,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,465. The company has a market cap of $568.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

