1,000 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.14.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $78.83 and a 12 month high of $101.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.28%.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $125,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $265,203.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

