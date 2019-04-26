$1.93 Million in Sales Expected for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) to post sales of $1.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 million and the highest is $2.67 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $19.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.78 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $49.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.26% and a negative net margin of 381.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli lowered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.09.

NASDAQ TTPH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,198. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTPH. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 114,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

