-$1.05 EPS Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.39) and the highest is ($0.02). Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.32 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 7,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $671,250.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,976,509.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $335,649.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

NBIX opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.41 and a beta of 1.87. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

