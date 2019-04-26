$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Ralph Lauren reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In related news, insider Valerie Hermann sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $1,311,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,591. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce F. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 654,966.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $504,586,000 after buying an additional 3,667,812 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 11,845.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,726,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $72,636,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 826,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,522,000 after purchasing an additional 532,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 98,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,309. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $95.63 and a 52 week high of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

