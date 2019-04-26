-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Titan Medical.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

TMDI stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $55.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Medical stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Titan Medical worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

