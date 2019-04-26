$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $290.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.55%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BJRI. BidaskClub raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,424,000 after buying an additional 96,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,650,000 after purchasing an additional 443,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,557,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,650,000 after buying an additional 443,322 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 625,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after buying an additional 131,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 420,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJRI opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 2, 2019, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

