$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nike Inc (NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Nike’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.73. Nike reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nike will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. HSBC raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $12,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,539,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,276,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,504 shares of company stock worth $26,620,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.53. 340,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,499,233. Nike has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

