$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kaman Co. (KAMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.42. Kaman posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.52 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,455,000 after acquiring an additional 24,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,956,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Kaman by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kaman by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 49,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,594. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.60. Kaman has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $75.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

