$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Just Energy Group Inc (JE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Just Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.25. Just Energy Group posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Just Energy Group will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Just Energy Group.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Just Energy Group had a return on equity of 68.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $731.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.75 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JE. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Just Energy Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,340,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 605,776 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Just Energy Group by 39,883.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,664,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652,436 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,634,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,365,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 302,614 shares during the period. 29.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JE stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Just Energy Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $515.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.0941 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Just Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Just Energy Group’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Just Energy Group (JE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.