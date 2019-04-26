-$0.16 EPS Expected for Affimed NV (AFMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Affimed reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.34. Affimed had a negative net margin of 87.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.17 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 14,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Affimed by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 190,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 26,480 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. 17,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,663. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $207.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

