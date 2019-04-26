$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s earnings. New Senior Investment Group posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Senior Investment Group.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.28%. The business had revenue of $118.47 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

New Senior Investment Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. 319,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,564. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

