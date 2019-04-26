$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Guidewire Software reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.73 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $105.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,173.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $1,763,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Curtis Smith sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $199,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,837.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,323. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

