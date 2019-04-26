$0.05 EPS Expected for Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Glu Mobile reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glu Mobile.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLUU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Glu Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush set a $10.20 price target on Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Glu Mobile to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

GLUU stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -137.50, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.76. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

In other news, Director Hany Nada sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 12,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

