$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.03). Vonage posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. Vonage had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:VG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.52. 1,154,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.64. Vonage has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $806,673.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,563,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,890,672.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $2,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,563,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,404,457.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,098,045 shares of company stock worth $10,923,810. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $31,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Vonage by 2,793.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,308,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,378 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vonage by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,649,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 895,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vonage by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,275,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,766,000 after purchasing an additional 756,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service solutions, such as integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, contact center, and mobile applications through flexible, scalable Session Initiation protocol based VoIP network; Communications Platform as a Service solutions to developers designed to enhance the businesses communicate with customers by embedding communications into apps, Websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

