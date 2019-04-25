zooplus AG (ZO1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €115.00 ($133.72).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of ETR:ZO1 traded down €2.70 ($3.14) during trading on Thursday, hitting €92.50 ($107.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €91.20 ($106.05) and a fifty-two week high of €192.60 ($223.95). The stock has a market cap of $660.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.56.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

