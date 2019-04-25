ZINC (ZINC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $136,158.00 and $0.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $50.98 and $33.94. In the last week, ZINC has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $519.39 or 0.10062429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001836 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019595 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,578 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

