Zebi Price Tops $0.0074 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. Zebi has a market cap of $3.70 million and $828,284.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Hotbit and DDEX. During the last week, Zebi has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00417844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00959656 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00186543 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001305 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, IDEX, LATOKEN, DDEX, Hotbit, Liquid and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

