Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) to “Hold”

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SASR. BidaskClub cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $37.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

SASR stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronda M. Mcdowell sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $26,054.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at $211,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

