Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Genmab A/S (GNMSF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $187.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company that creates and develops human antibodies for the treatment of life-threatening and debilitating diseases. Genmab has numerous products in development to treat cancer, infectious disease, rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory conditions, and intends to continue assembling a broad portfolio of new therapeutic products. In addition, Genmab has developed UniBody, a new proprietary technology that creates a stable, smaller antibody format. Genmab has operations in Europe and the US. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNMSF opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $119.10 and a 12-month high of $209.50. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 0.13.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

