Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FMAO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $31.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $344.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.13. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 58.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

