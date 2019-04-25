Zacks: Brokerages Expect W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will report $2.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.03 billion. W W Grainger posted sales of $2.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full-year sales of $11.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.65 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.09% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised W W Grainger from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $281.21 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.30.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,471. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. W W Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $375,518.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,933,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total value of $718,339.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,214,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 27,609.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,981,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,971,106 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,155,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,957,000 after buying an additional 1,441,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $156,410,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,161,000 after buying an additional 192,292 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,290,000 after buying an additional 135,674 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

