Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. Heritage Commerce posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $45,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,051.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 40,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 111,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,493. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

