Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. Gladstone Land posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Land.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAND. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,623. The company has a market capitalization of $228.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $13.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.92%.

In related news, CEO David Gladstone acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,015,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,183,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 600,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 478,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

