Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Autodesk reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 683.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Argus increased their price target on Autodesk to $184.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $146.00 to $131.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.72.

Shares of ADSK traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.32. 863,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,405. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,593.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total value of $152,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,458,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,227 shares of company stock worth $10,573,716. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $6,752,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 3.4% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 56.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,176 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Autodesk by 2,368.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

