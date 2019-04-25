Zacks: Analysts Expect Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.44 million.

FTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter valued at $42,733,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter valued at $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter valued at $14,835,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter valued at $42,504,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.06. 1,371,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,719. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

