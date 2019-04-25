Zacks: Analysts Expect Energous Corp (WATT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) to announce ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energous’ earnings. Energous reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Energous will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Energous.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Energous had a negative return on equity of 164.83% and a negative net margin of 9,871.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of WATT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 403,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,496. The company has a market cap of $151.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.97. Energous has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $33,372.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 324,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,438.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $25,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,164.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,006 shares of company stock worth $179,734 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Energous during the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energous during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Energous by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 993,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 70,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energous by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 70,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Energous by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

