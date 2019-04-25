Yelp Inc (YELP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will report sales of $236.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.70 million. Yelp posted sales of $223.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.11 million. Yelp had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on YELP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.52.

In related news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan Ramsay sold 19,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $756,750.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,902 shares of company stock worth $1,143,772. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,848,499 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $379,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,889,974 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $338,987,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,889,974 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $338,987,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 5,943,732 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $207,971,000 after purchasing an additional 440,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,337,931 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $116,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,338 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YELP opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. Yelp has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $52.50.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

