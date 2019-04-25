Yamana Gold (AUY) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their hold rating on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. GMP Securities downgraded Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.31.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $2.20 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $483.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

