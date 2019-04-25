Xilinx (XLNX) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Cowen

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective dropped by Cowen from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Argus upgraded Xilinx to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Xilinx to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

XLNX opened at $139.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.38. Xilinx has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $298,277.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 12,987.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,595,886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 629.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,579,088 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $390,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,563,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 1,478.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,127,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $94,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,131,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

