Wuhan General Group (China) (BEST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $960.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wuhan General Group (China) (NASDAQ:BEST) to report $960.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wuhan General Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $942.00 million and the highest is $981.51 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wuhan General Group will report full-year sales of $5.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wuhan General Group.

Several research firms recently commented on BEST. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Wuhan General Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wuhan General Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

BEST stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $5.84. 742,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,489. Wuhan General Group has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $13.54.

Wuhan General Group Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

