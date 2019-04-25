W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Position Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 99.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 266,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 55,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,180,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,062 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 570,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 172,312 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri bought 7,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Bump sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,482.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.93. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.84 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 42.85% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W&T Offshore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Position Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/wt-offshore-inc-wti-position-boosted-by-meeder-asset-management-inc.html.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.