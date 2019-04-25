W&T Offshore, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 42.85% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $143.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.84 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $970.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.93.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Bump sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,482.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in W&T Offshore by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in W&T Offshore by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

