Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $473,000 in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,753,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,308,000 after acquiring an additional 462,846 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 704,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,800,000 after acquiring an additional 343,921 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $13,032,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,201,000 after acquiring an additional 158,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, SVP Stacy Cozad sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $298,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,552.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $1,387,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,672.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,700 shares of company stock worth $5,032,198. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPR. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems to $96.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

SPR stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.08. 80,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

