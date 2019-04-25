Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 39.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.69 per share, with a total value of $62,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $1,514,222.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,537,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.52. 11,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,510. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $150.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.89 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.66.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

