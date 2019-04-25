Wishbone Gold (WSBN) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Wishbone Gold PLC (LON:WSBN) were down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 8,762,152 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 817% from the average daily volume of 955,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84.

About Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. The company holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. It also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

