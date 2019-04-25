Windward Capital Management Co. CA Buys 132 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $76.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $75.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

In other news, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $11,635,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $10,260,057.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,910,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

