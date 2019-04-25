Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holdings Increased by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 177.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 784.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $210,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/weyerhaeuser-co-wy-holdings-increased-by-baldwin-brothers-inc-ma.html.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.