Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holdings Increased by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 177.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 784.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE WY opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $38.39.
In related news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $210,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.
About Weyerhaeuser
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.
