Westwood Management Corp IL Acquires Shares of 10,000 OptimizeRx Co. (OPRX)

Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPRX traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,462. The company has a market cap of $139.21 million, a P/E ratio of 217.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $18.39.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 21,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $322,024.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

OPRX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies; and brand messaging services, such as various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria.

